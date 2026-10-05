Sean Teale, Sarah Jeffery and more join 'Things We Never Got Over' series

Even more stars have joined the latest popular book series adaptation at Prime Video.

The streaming service has announced more cast members for Things We Never Got Over, a new TV show based on Lucy Score's bestselling novel.

Sean Teale will star as Lucian, Sarah Jeffery will play Sloane, Megan Stott will play Waylay, Lili Simmons will play Lina, Anthony Keyvan will play Stef and JoBeth Williams will play Liza J in the upcoming show.

They all join the previously announced cast members Molly Griggs, Matthew Noszka and Tommy Martinez. Griggs will play twin sisters Naomi and Tina, Noszka will play Knox and Martinez will play Nash, respectively.

"When runaway bride Naomi Witt (Griggs) arrives in the quirky town of Knockemout, Virginia, she expects to rescue her estranged twin (Griggs) and return to the life she left behind. Instead, her sister disappears, leaving Naomi with a niece she never knew existed, a town full of irresistible characters — including charming local sheriff Nash Morgan (Martinez) and his decidedly grumpy but infuriatingly sexy brother Knox Morgan (Noszka) — and a future she never imagined," according to the show's official logline.

Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder are co-showrunners on the upcoming show. They also wrote the series' pilot and executive produce.

Score will serve as a co-executive producer on the project. She is a #1 New York Times bestselling contemporary romance author who has sold over 15 million books worldwide.

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