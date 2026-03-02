'Scream 7' scares up big box office debut

Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s 'Scream 7.' (© 2025 Paramount Pictures. Ghost Face is a Registered Trademark of Fun World Div., Easter Unlimited, Inc. ©1999. All Rights Reserved.)

Scream 7 scared up big numbers at the box office this weekend.

The latest in the horror franchise brought in $64.1 million, landing it in the #1 spot. According to Variety, that makes it the highest debut for a Scream film, beating out 2023's Scream VI which previously held the record with a $44.4 million debut.

The animated film GOAT came in at a distant #2 with $12 million, while Wuthering Heights was #3 with $6.95 million.

This week's only other new release to crack the top 10 was the concert film Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined, which came in at #4 with $4.3 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Scream 7 -- $64.1 million

2. GOAT -- $12 million

3. Wuthering Heights -- $6.95 million

4. Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined -- $4.3 million

5. EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert -- $3.5 million

6. Crime 101 -- $3.4 million

7. I Can Only Imagine 2 -- $3.1 million

8. Send Help -- $2.8 million

9. How to Make a Killing -- $1.6 million

10. Zootopia 2 -- $1.4 million

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.