School Starts And The Hurricane Season Ramps Up

Let’s start things off with a few things to keep an eye on this week. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring three areas in the Atlantic that could have a chance to develop over the next week.

Ann-Ventures Info To Go on Monday from the NHC

School starts today for students in Hillsborough, Manatee, Citrus and Sarasota. Then it’s Polk, Pinellas and Hernando classes returning on Tuesday, and Pasco students have Thursday as their first day back at school.

But the savings continue! Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday runs through Aug. 20 for your chance to stock up on school supplies and clothes for kids tax-free. For the list click here.

Cell Phones in School (LincB - stock.adobe.com)

Early voting is underway In Pinellas County. There are three early voting locations all at the Supervisor of Elections Offices. Locations include 13001 Starkey Road in Largo, 501 First Ave. North in St. Pete and at 315 Court Street in Clearwater. Offices will be open from 8 until 5 on Saturday and Sunday, 8 to 6 on Monday through Friday. Early voting runs until August 16.

And for something completely different, CatVideoFest is screening at Tampa Theatre through Wednesday!

Ann Ventures

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