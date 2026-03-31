Save Gas And Keep The Launch Local

Leslie Sherman-Shafer, an Uber driver, fills up her car at a gas station in Alameda, Calif, March 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

With the price at the pump over $4 a gallon for gas, a trip to the Cape is pretty price. Keep it local this Wednesday at MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science & Innovation, at its Artemis II Launch Watch Party, currently set for Wednesday at 5:30 pm. Not only do you get to watch the NASA’s broadcast on the eight-story-tall Digital Dome Theatre screen, you can hear from MOSI’s expert astronomers. Feeling extra special? Add a VIP experience to see the launch as you sip a cocktail atop MOSI’s dome (21+).

Stronger water restrictions go into effect Friday the Southwest Florida Water Management District will go into a Modified Phase 3 “Extreme” Water Shortage. Residents will remain under a one-day-per-week watering schedule, but watering hours will tighten. The water shortage is in effect for Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, Hernando, Polk and Manatee counties, among other district counties and cities. It will run through July 1.

Alicia Keys poses at the first anniversary celebration of Alicia Keys musical "Hell's Kitchen" on Broadway at The Shubert Theatre on April 09, 2025. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

There’s still time to catch the Broadway show from Alicia Keys at The Straz. “Hells Kitchen” through April 4th.

Today’s the day to keep it weird at the Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market from 9 am to 2 pm at Gulfport’s Waterfront District, Beach Boulevard below 29th Avenue South. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, and local art and home goods. Local vendors line the street.

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Add this to the chill list for your Wednesday with free evening Yoga at the St Pete Pier from 6-7 p.m. Kristina Rich will lead the class that begins as the sun sets over downtown St. Pete.

Ann Ventures

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