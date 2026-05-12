Savannah Bananas' Jackson Olson joins 'Dancing with the Stars' season 35

Jackson Olson plays the fans as the Savannah Bananas take on the Party Animals at Campanelli Stadium on August 16, 2023 in Brockton, MA. (Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Savannah Bananas second baseman and social media personality Jackson Olson is trading the baseball field for the dance floor.

Olson has officially joined Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars as a celebrity contestant, ABC announced during Disney's Upfront presentation on Tuesday.

The internet creator and baseball star is the latest celebrity revealed for the upcoming season, joining previously announced contestants Maura Higgins of The Traitors and Love Island and Ciara Miller of Summer House.

The full celebrity cast and professional dancer lineup will be announced Sept. 2 exclusively on Good Morning America.

Olson has gained a massive following online through his mix of baseball content, personal storytelling and behind-the-scenes moments from life with the Savannah Bananas, the viral exhibition baseball team known for its entertaining spin on the sport.

Along with sharing baseball insights and highlights from his career as a second baseman, Olson's content often focuses on relationships, family, food and everyday life experiences.

The Savannah Bananas have become a social media sensation in recent years for their fast-paced and comedic style of baseball, often compared to the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, with Olson emerging as one of the team's most recognizable personalities.

Dancing with the Stars is coming off a milestone Season 34, which marked the show's best finale performance in a decade, according to ABC.

The show will air live this fall on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.

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