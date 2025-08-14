Sarah Jessica Parker doesn't keep up with fan reactions to 'And Just Like That...'

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in 'And Just Like That...' season 3. (Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max)
By Mary Pat Thompson
Sarah Jessica Parker isn't reading what you're writing about Carrie Bradshaw.

The actress told People in a recent interview that she doesn't keep up with the fan reactions to new episodes of And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City sequel series.

"Never," Parker said. "I don't have the constitution for that, because I think you're going to perhaps read things or hear things that don't always feel great."
That being said, she does understand that fan communities will have their own feelings about the shows they love.
"When you're part of a community, people are going to have a lot of feelings. And it doesn't mean that a feeling can't change, it's a reaction. We want very much for people to have all those feelings, and it's not for us to police or try to correct them," Parker said.
The actress said this has all added up to make her "a very inexperienced troller."
"I think that conversation is better left not in any way witnessed or babysat by me," she said.

The series finale of And Just Like That... airs Thursday on HBO Max.

