Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman star in 'Practical Magic 2' teaser trailer

Nicole Kidman as Gillian Owens and Sandra Bullock as Sally Owens in 'Practical Magic 2.' (Warner Bros. Pictures)

We come to this teaser trailer for magic.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official teaser trailer for Practical Magic 2. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman once again star as the magical Owens sisters in this highly anticipated sequel to the 1998 film Practical Magic.

Along with Bullock and Kidman, who are both producing the project, the film stars Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest.

Practical Magic 2 follows the Owens sisters as they "must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem," according to an official description from Warner Bros.

The trailer finds all of the Owens women living in the same picturesque white home by the water from the first film, going about their daily tasks and using a bit of magic along the way.

"I'm sure you've heard of the Owens family. The ones from Massachusetts. The ones their neighbors whisper are witches," Bullock says through voice-over in the trailer.

"I've waited such a long time for this," Kidman says, before she jumps off the home's roof while holding an open umbrella.

"Yes, she has," Bullock says, as she opens up an umbrella herself.

Susanne Bier directed the film from a script by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett. It's based on the novel The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman.

Practical Magic 2 arrives in theaters on Sept. 11.

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