From Sand To Sharks

Last call! Let’s work together to protect Manatee County’s coast. Be a part of their largest-ever sea oat planting coming up Saturday, July 26 at 7 a.m. at Coquina Beach. They need as many as 300 volunteers to help restore the sand dunes, an important first line of defense against storms and erosion. Sign up here.

Gladys Knight is coming this Sunday at 8 pm, in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

And I’ll have tickets all this week in Dove Morning Trivia at 710 am for Counting Crows Sunday, July 20, 6:30 p.m., at The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park.

It’s fins to the left, fins to the right at Shark Con 2025 at the Florida State Fairgrounds this weekend. It’s a big one, with a special celebration of the 50th anniversary of “Jaws” with actor Richard Dreyfuss returning to Shark Con on Sunday.

The Dove presents Yacht Rock Summer featuring Firefall, Pure Prairie League and Pablo Cruise Thursday night, July 17th at Ruth Eckerd Hall! Tickets will be available at the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or by visiting www.rutheckerdhall.com. Brought to you by LMCU, AND LMCU has your chance to win a pair of FRONT ROW tickets to the show at 1055thedove.

