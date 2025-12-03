Samara Weaving plays another deadly game in 'Ready or Not 2: Here I Come' trailer

Kathryn Newton and Samara Weaving in 'Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. (Searchlight Pictures/Pief Weyman)

Ready or not, here comes the trailer for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

Searchlight Pictures released the official trailer for the upcoming horror sequel film on Wednesday. It follows what happens to Samara Weaving's Grace moments after she survived the attack from the Le Domas family during the events of the first film.

Now, Grace "discovers she's reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side," according to the film's logline. "Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all."

Joining Newton as new cast members this time around are Sarah Michelle Gellar as Ursula Danforth, Shawn Hatosy as Titus Danforth and David Cronenberg as Mr. Danforth.

Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng and Elijah Wood also star in the sequel to the 2019 film.

"You've caused quite a stir, Mrs. Le Domas. You married into that family, now they're dead. What you didn't know is that this goes far beyond them. By surviving Hide and Seek, you've triggered a new game. This time against the High Council families. Double or nothing," Wood's character, called The Lawyer, says in the trailer.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed the film from a script by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy.



Ready or Not 2: Here I Come arrives in theaters on April 10, 2026.

