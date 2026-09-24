Ryan Murphy says he's written a script for 'Glee' reboot

Ryan Murphy attends FX's 'American Horror Story: 13' Celebration Event at Hotel Chelsea on September 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

A Glee reboot is officially in the works.

Ryan Murphy gave an update on a revival of the musical series to Entertainment Tonight this week, saying a script has been written.

“Well, funny you ask, because I just finished the script an hour ago,” he said. “We have a script. Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan] and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something.”

He also said he’s been in touch with some of the original cast members.

“I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members, and it’s very sweet,” he said. “They’ve all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea.”

“Nobody’s read it, so I don’t know, we’ll see,” he added. “I mean, I vowed to myself that I wanted to write a couple of them to see what people think, particularly the cast, 'cause we were very close when we were making it.”

Glee aired on Fox for six seasons, from 2009 to 2015. It followed a high school glee club and starred Lea Michele, the late Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch and more.

Murphy's show American Horror Story debuted its 13th season Thursday.

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