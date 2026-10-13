Ryan Coogler's reboot of 'The X-Files' picked up to series at Hulu

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Ryan Coogler's reboot of The X-Files has been picked up to series. Hulu made the announcement about the series starring Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel on Tuesday.

This reboot follows "two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents" who "form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena," according to its official logline.

It will serve as a reimagining of the classic series created by Chris Carter that ran for nine seasons on Fox. The original show starred David Duchovny alongside Gillian Anderson.

Coogler wrote, directed and executive produced the reboot's pilot episode. He serves as an executive producer on the series alongside showrunner Jennifer Yale. In addition to starring, Deadwyler and Patel both co-executive produce.

"I've loved The X-Files for a long time, so getting the chance to write and direct the pilot has meant a great deal to me," Coogler said. "What Chris Carter created is special, and we wanted to honor everything that made the original series connect with so many people while also finding our own way into that world."

Coogler continued, saying that Deadwyler and Patel, "along with the rest of our cast, have brought such original perspectives and performances to these characters, and watching that come together has been one of the most rewarding parts of the experience."

Making guest appearances in the new series are Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi and Ben Foster.

Devery Jacobs, Lochlyn Munro, Tantoo Cardinal, Joel E. Montgrand and Sofia Grace Clifton make up the rest of the cast.

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