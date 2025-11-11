Rock out to these 10 songs about soldiers on Veterans Day

On Veterans Day every year, we say thank you to every one of the great Americans who have served in the U.S. Military. In honor of it being Veterans Day, we thought we’d rock out and revisit some of the great rock songs that mention veterans.
Remember The Heroes - Sammy Hagar
Born In the U.S.A - Bruce Springsteen
Dear Old America - Heart
Rooster - Alice In Chains
Walking On A Thin Line - Huey Lewis & The News
Brothers In Arms - Dire Straits
Indestructible - Disturbed
Fortunate Son - Creedence Clearwater Revival
The Trooper - Iron Maiden
Machine Gun - Jimi Hendrix
Have a song you think should be on this list? Leave a comment below or send us an open mic on our smartphone app.