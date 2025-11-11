Rock out to these 10 songs about soldiers on Veterans Day

On Veterans Day every year, we say thank you to every one of the great Americans who have served in the U.S. Military. In honor of it being Veterans Day, we thought we’d rock out and revisit some of the great rock songs that mention veterans.

Remember The Heroes - Sammy Hagar

Born In the U.S.A - Bruce Springsteen

Dear Old America - Heart

Rooster - Alice In Chains

Walking On A Thin Line - Huey Lewis & The News

Brothers In Arms - Dire Straits

Indestructible - Disturbed

Fortunate Son - Creedence Clearwater Revival

The Trooper - Iron Maiden

Machine Gun - Jimi Hendrix

Have a song you think should be on this list? Leave a comment below or send us an open mic on our smartphone app.