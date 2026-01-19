Robert Irwin, Witney Carson reunite for first time after 'Dancing with the Stars'

Dancing with the Stars season 34 champions Robert Irwin and Witney Carson are reuniting for the first time since winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in November.

Pro dancer Carson and her family traveled over 10,000 miles to the land down under to meet with Irwin, a conservationist, at his home turf in Australia Zoo and gave Good Morning America an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the reunion.

Irwin gave Carson and her family, including her two young sons, a tour through the zoo grounds, and introduced them to local residents, including crocodiles, elephants, giraffes, koalas and turtles.

"Australia Zoo is very much a sanctuary," Irwin told GMA. "We really value that one-on-one kind of experience with animals."

Irwin said he drew inspiration from the animals at the Australia Zoo during his time on Dancing with the Stars.

"I would always relate dance moves back to an animal," said Irwin. "I'd always be talking about that. And so, after being in that world of dance, then to bring you guys into my world, it's like it all kind of, you had context then, all of a sudden."

During this reunion trip, Irwin and Carson took the opportunity to celebrate their big win and even recreated their first ballroom dance together. Irwin added that his experience on Dancing with the Stars was transformative.

"I feel as though the experience on a personal level enabled me to heal parts of myself and my own journey that I've never actually addressed before," Irwin said.

Irwin added that since wrapping up his time on Dancing with the Stars, he feels like he has "gained this new family in America" and called Carson "an honorary Australian."

