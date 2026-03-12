Road to the Oscars 2026: Records that could be broken

The 98th annual Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday. This year's nominees have cemented their place in Oscars history. Here's a look at some of the historical achievements that could be made and records that could be broken at this year's ceremony.

Sinners has the opportunity to break the record for the most Oscars won in a single night. The film is nominated for a record-number 16 awards at the ceremony. If it wins 12 of those trophies, it will surpass Ben-Hur, Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, which all currently hold the record for most wins in a night with 11. If One Battle After Another wins 12 of its 13 nominations, it could also beat the same record.

If Sinners helmer Ryan Coogler wins in the best director category, he would become the first Black director to do so. He is the seventh Black director to be nominated in the category. Wunmi Mosaku is nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in Coogler's film. She was born in Zaria, Nigeria, and is British-Nigerian. If she wins, she will become the first Nigerian to ever win an Oscar in any category.

Sentimental Value could break the record for the most Oscars won by a non-English-language film. The movie is nominated for nine trophies. If it wins five of them, it would beat Fanny and Alexander, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Parasite and All Quiet On The Western Front, which all hold the current record with four wins. If its stars Renate Reinsve or Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas win best actress or best supporting actress, they will become the first Norwegians to win for any acting performance. Similarly, if Stellan Skarsgård wins for his performance in the film, he will be the first Swedish male actor to ever win an Oscar for acting, as well as the first Nordic male actor to do so.

The Oscars will take place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.