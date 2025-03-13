CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Luis Maldonado, Kelly Hansen, Rick Wills, Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, Chris Frazier, Michael Bluestein, Jeff Pilson and Bruce Watson of Foreigner pose in the press room during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/2024 Getty Images)

Seriously, why rush home when Sting is here? It’s day one of Reggae Rise Up Florida, running through with Sting and Shaggy kicking things off as headliners tonight in Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg, It’s the 10th Anniversary of an event that’s grown every year. Details on tickets here.

Reggae Rise Up - Vinoy Park - 3-5

In celebration of Florida Bike Month, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will hop on her bike and join the Downtown’s Bike to Work Ride and Rally on Thursday morning, March 13th. Hosted by the Tampa Downtown Partnership, kicking off at 715 am, the ride will end with a rally at Lykes Gaslight Park. Tampa City Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak will also be riding along.

Music on the water returns with Foreigner at the BayCare Sound Saturday night; Diana Ross Sunday night.

Diana Ross

The River O’ Green Festival returns Saturday at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park from 11:00am – 6:00pm, as we color the Hillsborough River Green to channel the luck of the Irish!

In St Pete, it’s the 3rd Annual St. Petersburg Paddy Fest Saturday from 11am-9pm in Williams Park, 350 2nd Ave N. 10 Adults GA • Kids 13 & Under FREE

The Savannah Bananas will play at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raymond James Stadium on Saturday. This is the first time the Bananas and the Party Animals will play in an NFL stadium in 2025

