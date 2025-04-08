Recall Alerts

Stacker examined data from the Food and Drug Administration to track recalls in including Tostitos, Lean Cuisine, and Stouffer's meals.

A few new recalls to pass along from Ann Kelly’s Kitchen today, and let’s start with Trader Joes.

Recall alert Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard Dressing is being recalled because it does not have call outs for several allergens. (FDA)

Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Mustard Dressing, made by Fresh Creative Foods, is being recalled because the label does not include callouts for peanuts, soy, sesame or wheat. Thrown that away, or take it back for a refund.

Recall alert Texas Pete has been recalled. (FDA)

If you’re a fan of Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce it’s also under recall. What’s on the label may not be what’s in the bottle and could be one that has sulfites that are not listed on the label.

Recall alert The USDA FSIS said some Johnsonville cheddar bratwursts have been recalled due to plastic. (USDA FSIS)

Not the brats! Your favs from Johnsonville are under recall because they’ve found hard plastic in them. You know the drill, throw them away or take them back to the store for a refund.

