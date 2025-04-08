Recall Alerts

A few new recalls to pass along from Ann Kelly’s Kitchen today, and let’s start with Trader Joes.
Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Mustard Dressing, made by Fresh Creative Foods, is being recalled because the label does not include callouts for peanuts, soy, sesame or wheat. Thrown that away, or take it back for a refund.
If you’re a fan of Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce it’s also under recall. What’s on the label may not be what’s in the bottle and could be one that has sulfites that are not listed on the label.
Not the brats! Your favs from Johnsonville are under recall because they’ve found hard plastic in them. You know the drill, throw them away or take them back to the store for a refund.
WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN
“Good food is the foundation of genuine happiness.” – Auguste Escoffier.
