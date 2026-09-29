'Reacher' scores early season 6 renewal at Prime Video

Reacher is coming back for even more.

Prime Video has renewed the hit series for season 6. Alan Ritchson has starred as Jack Reacher in all seasons of the popular show that is based on Lee Child's book series.

"Reacher hits hard," Peter Friedlander, the head of Global Television at Amazon MGM Studios, said. "What Lee Child has built and Nick Santora and his creative teams have brought to life is, simply, incredible. Alan Ritchson is Jack Reacher — he's delivered a performance that has captivated audiences around the world. Together with our partners at Paramount Television Studios, we couldn't be more excited to continue this journey. Reacher is a truly iconic series, and we're thrilled to be on the ride with this extraordinary cast and crew for season six."

Prime Video premiered the fourth season of Reacher on Aug. 12, saying it garnered "massive global viewership" over the new episodes.

Additionally, Reacher was renewed for season 5 ahead of season 4's release back in May. Production on season 5 is currently taking place in Toronto, Canada. The fifth season will be based on the 20th book in Child's series, titled Make Me.

Season 4 of Reacher accumulated 66 million viewers globally in its first 28 days, according to numbers from Prime Video. This means it surpassed the performance of season 3. The show has received over 200 million viewers worldwide since season 1 launched in 2022.

Season 4 was based on Child's 13th book in the series, titled Gone Tomorrow. It followed what happens "when a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway goes horribly wrong," according to an official synopsis. "Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power."

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