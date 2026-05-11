'Reacher' scores early season 5 renewal at Prime Video

Reacher has been renewed for season 5 at Prime Video.

The streaming service made the announcement Monday ahead of Amazon's upfront presentation. This renewal also comes before the release of the show's season 4 premiere.

Prime Video credits the early renewal to the show's popularity. Season 3 earned 54.6 million viewers worldwide in its first 19 days on Prime Video, according to numbers from the streamer. Season 4 is set to continue the show's high-stakes storytelling. It will find Alan Ritchson back in his starring role of Jack Reacher.

The streamer will release new details on the upcoming season 5 at a later time.

Season 4 is based on Lee Child's 13th book in his bestselling book series, which is titled Gone Tomorrow. It follows what happens "when a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway goes horribly wrong," according to an official synopsis. "Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power."

Chris Marquette, Sydelle Noel, AGNEZ MO, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan and Kathleen Roberston join the show's cast in season 4.

"From Lee Child's globally beloved novels to its standout onscreen adaptation, Reacher has evolved into a true powerhouse franchise," Peter Friedlander, the head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios, said. "The series' ability to combine high-octane action with compelling character storytelling continues to resonate with tens of millions of viewers around the world. We're excited to move forward with a fifth season ahead of season four's debut and to build on this incredible momentum."

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