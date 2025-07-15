Rain, Rain Won’t Go Away For Today

High water from heavy rain Photo from: iWitness7 Reporter (iWitness7 Reporter/iWitness7 Reporter)
By Ann Kelly

The rain was beyond intense Monday for some areas around the Bay. Near Lakeland and Plant City, our meteorologists from Fox 13 were tracking storms that dumped anywhere from 6-10 inches of rain! More is on the way today, so please don’t take chance and keep an eye on the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from Fox 13 for the latest.

Happy birthday, Tampa! The city of Tampa officially turns 138 today and is celebrating with Archive Awareness Week!

yacht rock summer

The Dove presents Yacht Rock Summer featuring Firefall, Pure Prairie League and Pablo Cruise Thursday night, July 17th at Ruth Eckerd Hall! Tickets will be available at the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or by visiting www.rutheckerdhall.com. Brought to you by LMCU. LMCU still has your chance to win a pair of FRONT ROW tickets to the show at 1055thedove but that ends today, and you can also register to win a meet and greet on the app at @1055thedove.

Even more shows are on the Dove Events Calendar this week including Toto, Men at Work, Christopher Cross at the Amp Saturday, Counting Crows at the BayCare Sound Sunday, and Darius Rucker at Hard Rock Tampa Sunday.

Ann Ventures

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

