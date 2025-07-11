Pythons, Pools And Prep

Florida Python Challenge (WFTV)
By Ann Kelly

Heads up! The Python Challenge begins today in the Everglades. It ends on the 20th and comes complete with cash prizes and various classifications. Yes, you have to register in advance.

Tornado rips apart mobile homes in Florida

If you were one of the many affected by last month’s EF-1 tornado in Largo you could qualify for a low-interest disaster loan. The SBA opened a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) at the Largo Public Library beginning Thursday. It is located at 120 Central Park Drive. For the library hours and more on the application process, click here.

Ann-Ventures The Anderson Snow Park Splash Pad; photo Hernando County

Hernando County’s newest addition to the Parks and Recreation system is big! The 6,003 square foot Anderson Snow Park Splash Pad is open, now one of the largest municipal Splash Pads in the State of Florida.

Through the years Janet Leigh from the 1960 film Psycho and Jamie Lee Curtis from the 1978 horror film Halloween. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive)

At the Tampa Theatre Summer Classics this weekend, it’s “Psycho” at 3 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices are $12 evening, $10 matinee. 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. See the full summer series at tampatheatre.org.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!