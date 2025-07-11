Pythons, Pools And Prep

Heads up! The Python Challenge begins today in the Everglades. It ends on the 20th and comes complete with cash prizes and various classifications. Yes, you have to register in advance.

Tornado rips apart mobile homes in Florida

If you were one of the many affected by last month’s EF-1 tornado in Largo you could qualify for a low-interest disaster loan. The SBA opened a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) at the Largo Public Library beginning Thursday. It is located at 120 Central Park Drive. For the library hours and more on the application process, click here.

Ann-Ventures The Anderson Snow Park Splash Pad; photo Hernando County

Hernando County’s newest addition to the Parks and Recreation system is big! The 6,003 square foot Anderson Snow Park Splash Pad is open, now one of the largest municipal Splash Pads in the State of Florida.

Through the years Janet Leigh from the 1960 film Psycho and Jamie Lee Curtis from the 1978 horror film Halloween. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive)

At the Tampa Theatre Summer Classics this weekend, it’s “Psycho” at 3 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices are $12 evening, $10 matinee. 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. See the full summer series at tampatheatre.org.

Ann Ventures

