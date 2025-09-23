Pumpkins And Pine Trees

A rustic wooden rocking chair and pumpkins on a porch. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Ann Kelly

This is the best! Right down the street from The Dove is Gallaghers Pumpkin Patch which just opened at 7401 4th St N St in Pete. Who care’s when the temp is, it’s just to add a little fall color and fun. Gallaghers Pumpkin and Christmas Trees is open from 9 am -9 pm seven days a week but they do close between from Oct 31st to Nov 20th. Then you can shop for the perfect pine.

It’s Tuesday, so it’s time for a trip to the Gulfport Fresh Market. It’s every Tuesday in Gulfport’s historic Waterfront District on Beach Boulevard - below 28th Avenue South from 9 am – 3 pm

Cuban Sandwich (Charles Groux/Getty Images)

Open up the calendar for this Saturday. At MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry, they host Science of the Cuban Sandwich on Saturday, from 6–9 p.m. It’s for the adults with fresh features that bring the fun and the flavor like never before. Here’s where to get tickets.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!