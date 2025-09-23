Pumpkins And Pine Trees

This is the best! Right down the street from The Dove is Gallaghers Pumpkin Patch which just opened at 7401 4th St N St in Pete. Who care’s when the temp is, it’s just to add a little fall color and fun. Gallaghers Pumpkin and Christmas Trees is open from 9 am -9 pm seven days a week but they do close between from Oct 31st to Nov 20th. Then you can shop for the perfect pine.

It’s Tuesday, so it’s time for a trip to the Gulfport Fresh Market. It’s every Tuesday in Gulfport’s historic Waterfront District on Beach Boulevard - below 28th Avenue South from 9 am – 3 pm

Open up the calendar for this Saturday. At MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry, they host Science of the Cuban Sandwich on Saturday, from 6–9 p.m. It’s for the adults with fresh features that bring the fun and the flavor like never before. Here’s where to get tickets.

