Prove It With Pics

Okay...I have the fun. You need to provide the pics and tag us those at @1055thedove. The more the merrier! Here’s where to head.

The Florida Strawberry Festival kicks off today in Plant City, runs through March 8th.

fl strawberry fest

Monster Jam takes over Raymond James Stadium Saturday and Sunday.

Also in Tampa Saturday and Sunday, the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is in Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa.

And if that wasn’t enough to really make Tampa traffic tough, it’s Tampa Taco Fest in Al Lopez Park Saturday.

St Pete Grand Prix Track

Race Week continues in advance of this weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg, kicking off with the INDYCAR Party in North Straub Park from 4-7 pm Thursday.

Friday, it’s Styx at The BayCare Sound in Clearwater. Tickets start at $58.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

Also Friday, Jay Leno is at Ruth Eckerd Hall, in Clearwater. Tickets start at $50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

jay leno

Finally, Ruth Eckerd Hall Presents The Righteous Brothers Lovin’ Feelin’ Farewell Tour On Saturday, At 8 pm.

Now that’s a great Tampa Bay weekend!

Ann Ventures

