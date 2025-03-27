Planning For A Party

Don’t wait! One week from this Saturday, you can still get a ticket and join 105.5 The Dove for Soiree by the Bay with Ann Kelly! Join Ann, local board members, and community leaders on Saturday, April 5th at Nova Southeastern University - Tampa Bay Regional Campus in Clearwater for an unforgettable evening with tasting stations from local restaurants, open bar with signature cocktails, entertainment, live & silent auctions, special Action Against Arthritis program, and more. Tickets, social tables, and sponsorship opportunities are available at arthritis.org/SoireeByTheBay.

This weekend, there’s plenty of good food and good times on both sides of the Bay. In Tampa, it’s the Tampa Pride Parade & Festival Saturday! The street festival gets underway at 10:45 am and will include an arts and crafts show, a community health fair and an important entrepreneur’s area. To check out the main stage you’ll find that in the Cuban Club courtyard in Ybor City. And of course the best party has a parade with the Tampa Pride 2025 Diversity Parade starts at 4 p.m. in Ybor City.

Before you hit the beach, hit the Johns Pass Seafood Festival this Friday through Sunday at Johns Pass Village in Madeira Beach. Can you believe it’s their 43rd annual? Congrats!

Hurry and get your ticket today for Taste of the Straz at the Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center. This annual eat-and-drink extravaganza is spread across the performing arts hall’s campus with food, craft brews, cocktails and multiple stages of live music. All-inclusive tickets start at $95 at strazcenter.org. Saturday, March 29 at 7 pm.

