Maybe it’s all that dough. But I’ve never been a deep dish pizza fan. Regardless, celebrate your love this Saturday for National Deep Dish Pizza Day!

Pizza One of Pizzeria Uno's signature deep dish pizzas. COURTESY OF PIZZERIA UNO (Pittsburgh Business Times)

Google away, Tampa Bay. Reddit, Yelp, any of the review sites will have differing opinions. All I ask is a good crush, gooey cheese and quality toppings. Paul’s Chicago Style Pizza does show up consistently on most sites but I’m much more interested in what you like?

Also, is if possible to do a good vegan deep dish pizza. Tell me all about and tag me with a pic at @1055thedove. Drool optional...

Ann Kelly's Kitchen









