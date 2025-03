I have never missed Goody Goody in Hyde Park more than on National Pi Day. Those delectable slices were heavenly and sorely missed.

Goody Goody Burger A t-shirt that will always be clean...except for a touch of that sauce!

But there are still plenty of pie-ful opportunities today, and I have a list of those, which by the way includes pizza pies.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Wolfgang Puck's Margherita Pizza

Whatever your guilty pleasure is, I want to see those pics (which have no calories, of course). We have the whole weekend to work them off, so tag us on Facebook or Instagram at @1055thedove!

