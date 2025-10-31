Outkast, 25 Years Of Stankonia To The Rock-n-Roll HOF And A New Deluxe Edition!

THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO -- Episode 1974 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical guests André 3000, Antwan "Big Boi" Patton of Outkast during an interview with host Jay Leno on January 9, 2001 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

On the heels of Outkast’s induction into the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame (HOF) and 25 years after the release of their classic album, Stankonia, the ATL duo is set to release a new Deluxe Edition of the iconic album.

The album is regarded by many to be one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time. They topped Billboard charts, won Grammys, and were ranked by Rolling Stone in their 500 greatest albums list, for any genre. Truly a classic.

The deluxe edition, which dropped today, is a three vinyl set that features three bonus tracks: “Speed Ballin’”, B.O.B. remixes by Beat Bullies and Cutmaster Swiff, and “Sole Sunday“, featuring the Goodie Mob.

They will officially be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on November 9th.