Oscars 2026: Rob Reiner tribute includes Billy Crystal, cast members from Reiner’s films

Billy Crystal delivers a tribute to Rob Reiner during the 98th annual Academy Awards held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Oscars paid tribute to the late Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, Sunday, with Reiner's good friend Billy Crystal on hand to salute the actor/director.

Crystal noted he first met Rob Reiner in 1975 when he played his best friend in All in the Family. Said Crystal, "It went so well, Rob said, 'You know, it was fun playing your best friend, why don't we keep it going.'"

"It was a thrill to see him evolve from a great comic actor to a master storyteller," said Crystal, before going through the movies Rob Reiner made, including This is Spinal Tap, The Sure Thing, Stand By Me, The Princess Bride and Crystal's own film When Harry Met Sally, plus more serious films like Misery and A Few Good Men.

“My friend Rob’s movies will last for lifetimes because they were about what makes us laugh and cry, and what we aspire to be," said Crystal. "Far better in his eyes, far kinder, far funnier and far more human.”

Crystal then mentioned Rob Reiner's wife, noting that after Michele Reiner entered his life they were “unstoppable."

“Their loss is immeasurable," said Crystal.

"To the millions who have enjoyed his films all these years, I want you to know, here and around the world, how many times Rob told me that it meant everything to him that his work meant something to you," Crystal concluded. "And for us, who had the privilege of working with and knowing him and loving him, all we can say is, buddy, what fun we had storming the castle," a reference to The Princess Bride.

The curtain then opened to reveal cast members from some of Rob Reiner's films, including Meg Ryan, Demi Moore, Mandy Patinkin, Cary Elwes, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, Wil Wheaton and Jerry O’Connell.

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