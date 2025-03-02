Oscars 2025: 'Anora' wins best picture

There was no clear front-runner for best picture going into Oscar night, but in the end it was the independent film Anora that grabbed the trophy, beating out The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Emilia Pérez and Wicked for the top honor.

"We made this with very little money but all of our hearts," producer Samantha Quan said in her acceptance speech. "To all of the dreamers and the young filmmakers out there, tell the stories you want to tell. Tell the stories that move you. I promise you, you will never regret it."

The film's director, Sean Baker, shared, "I want to thank the academy for recognizing a truly independent film. This film was made on the blood sweat and tears of incredible indie artists," adding, "Long live independent film."

Best picture was one of five awards Anora won Sunday night. The others were original screenplay, film editing, directing and actress for Mikey Madison.

