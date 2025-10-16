Open House At Benchmark

Ann-Ventures A full weekend of open house fun at Benchmark International Arena

A weekend-long “open house” celebration of FREE events is coming this Friday through Sunday at Benchmark International Arena! Some of the events include a Lighting Watch Party and Taste of Tampa Friday, then Saturday It’s Maren Morris, then Sunday lots of fun with a public skate and “Inside Out’ movie screening. Get those tickets right here.

A Night at the Museum is this Sunday at the Tampa Bay History Museum! Trick-or-treat through the galleries, meet costumed characters, and explore Tampa’s past in a whole new way. Families will find games, crafts, and allergy-friendly treats as part of the Teal Pumpkin Project. Timed entry begins at 3 p.m., and hundreds of families are already signed up. Tickets must be reserved in advance, and space is limited.

Applications for the Pinellas People First Hurricane Recovery Programs open this Monday, Oct. 20. The $813 million grant is from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. 70% of the grant has to be spent on residents with low to moderate incomes. Pinellas residents can call 727-606-3307, visit recover.pinellas.gov or meet with a case manager at 2600 McCormick Drive, Suite 100, Clearwater or 5000 Park Street, Suite 4, St. Petersburg for help. Case managers will also be visiting community centers and other locations countywide at pop-up sites Tuesdays and Thursdays in November and December. Check the county’s website for dates and locations, or text “RECOVER” to 888777 for updates.

