One More Sleep

Universal Orlando Resort will showcase ‘portals’ to Epic Universe in these major US cities
By Ann Kelly

It’s big! But just how big is what you’ll have to find out for yourself with the official opening of Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Thursday. But it’s going to be a very warm one with highs in the mid 90’s. Hydrate!

Thursday also marks some big summer movie openings with for “Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning”, “Lilo & Stitch”, and “The Last Rodeo”. Which one will you see first?

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

