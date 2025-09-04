One More Day

Pretty cool stuff heading into the weekend - literally! I mentioned earlier this week that work on the ice on Benchmark International Arena started Monday, but then this happened! Former player Pat Maroon who had just retired after last season is back, but not as a player. Pat is now the Alumni Relations Brand Ambassador so we’ll be seeing a lot of him. Kristy Knight was SO lucky Wednesday when Pat dropped by our studio!

Ann-Ventures Kristy Knight and Pat Maroon!

Downtown St Pete will be a whole lot of fun this weekend, with the 5th Annual Monster Energy St. Pete Powerboat Grand Prix back this Friday through Sunday. Enjoy a pit party at Albert Whitted Park, plenty of vendors, along with live music, and of course boats that go very, very fast!

Just in case you still need to top off that Hurricane Supply Kit, the next tax-free shopping opportunity starts Monday. This time we can save on hunting, fishing, and camping supplies, all exempt from tax during the 2025 Hunting, Fishing, and Camping Sales Tax Holiday. It runs through Wednesday, December 31st. Here’s the list of what’s included.

Ann Ventures

