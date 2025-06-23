And Now A Word From The Pirates

When it comes to fun, we’re always ready, and so is the Krewe! Gasparilla tickets are already on sale for the 2026 Children’s Gasparilla (Saturday, January 24); and the main Gasparilla Pirate Fest, which includes Seminole Hardrock Pirate Fest, the Invasion Brunch, Gasparilla Parade of Pirates and Pirate Fest (Saturday, January 31).

Instead of going straight home after a long day, why not get moving! Movement Mondays is a free weekly get-together for everyone. You can dance, make a few connections, and enjoy a creative space. Just head down to the St. Pete Pier every Monday from 7 pm-9 pm.

105.5 The Dove presents Yacht Rock Summer featuring Firefall, Pure Prairie League and Pablo Cruise Thursday night, July 17th at Ruth Eckerd Hall! Tickets will be available at the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or by visiting www.rutheckerdhall.com. Brought to you by LMCU, AND LMCU has your chance to win a pair of FRONT ROW tickets to the show at 1055thedove.

