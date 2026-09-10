'Nobody Wants This' gets season 3 release date at Netflix

Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 1 of 'Nobody Wants This' season 3. (Netflix)

Everybody wants this.

Netflix has announced the release date for Nobody Wants This season 3. The third season of the hit comedy series will premiere on the streaming service Oct. 22. Along with the date announcement, Netflix has shared new images and details about what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody return to star as the agnostic podcaster Joanne and unconventional rabbi Noah, who navigate their romantic relationship despite the challenges that get thrown their way.

The pair are joined by other series regulars Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn.

Netflix announced the show had been renewed for season 3 in November 2025. The show's creator, Erin Foster, teased what fans can expect, such as Joanne and Noah moving in together.

"We wanted to make sure that this couple is still fun and flirty with each other. That's the thing that makes them special and why they like each other so much," Foster told Netflix. "That’s the dynamic we’re looking to emulate in the show — that once you get settled in, it doesn’t have to stop being fun."

Co-showrunner Bruce Eric Kaplan told Netflix that season 3 will finally find Morgan (Lupe) and Sasha (Simons) acknowledging their longtime chemistry.

“What’s interesting about the two of them is that they’re always navigating how they should be with each other … But then the curveball of Sasha now being single propels us into ‘OK, we are just friends, but now there’s this unspoken thing that exists,’” Kaplan said.

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