No Working On The Weekend!

Shop local this weekend at The Market Marie, an open-air market supporting small businesses Saturday in Coachman Park in Clearwater from 10 am to 2 pm.

From downtown Dunedin to Honeymoon Island, check these out! The Art & Craft Festival runs from 10 am.- 5 pm. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11-12. Downtown Dunedin, Main Street and Douglas Avenue. And further down Alt 19, it’s Island Fest 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; and 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11-12. Honeymoon Island State Park — Oasis Beach, 1 Causeway Blvd., Dunedin.

Ann-Kentures Great Horned Owl, Honeymoon Island State Park (Ann Kelly)

Starting Friday, Spa Beach Family Park transforms into a fall wonderland as the St. Pete Pier Pumpkin Patch begins its 10-day run. The waterfront celebration peaks with an Oct. 18 festival featuring a spectacular drone display.

It’s the final weekend to indulge at Taste of the Beaches is back after being cancelled last year due to the devastating back-to-back impacts of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. Sunday is the final day.

For sports fans, it’s the Lighting at Benchmark Saturday night against the Devils at 7 pm, and the Bucs at Ray Jay Sunday at 4:25 against the 49’ers.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group