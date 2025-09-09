No, No And No

A close up of fried chicken on a plate and a drink with Colonel Sanders' face on it on a red tray in a KFC. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Ann Kelly

Don’t say I didn’t warn you. If you’re a fan - or not - of candy corn, there’s going to be a little competition this year from an unlikely source.

KFC is about to come out with a special line of jelly beans that will taste like fried chicken, sweet corn, and gravy. All three will come in one bag so you can find a fav.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen New from KFC this Easter

Sure, it’s a stunt and yes, I might try them. But they won’t be available until Easter. Can you hardly wait! But will they also be “finger lickin’ good”?

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

I’ve only had two rules: Do all you can and do it the best you can - Colonel Sanders

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!