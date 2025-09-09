No, No And No

A close up of fried chicken on a plate and a drink with Colonel Sanders' face on it on a red tray in a KFC.

Don’t say I didn’t warn you. If you’re a fan - or not - of candy corn, there’s going to be a little competition this year from an unlikely source.

KFC is about to come out with a special line of jelly beans that will taste like fried chicken, sweet corn, and gravy. All three will come in one bag so you can find a fav.

Sure, it’s a stunt and yes, I might try them. But they won’t be available until Easter. Can you hardly wait! But will they also be “finger lickin’ good”?

I’ve only had two rules: Do all you can and do it the best you can - Colonel Sanders

