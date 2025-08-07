No Need To Shop ‘Till You Drop

FILE PHOTO: If you still have to do your back to school shopping, there are still deals available.

With the final weekend before all schools are open, you might think you’ve run out of time to shop tax-free. Not true! The Back to School Sales Tax Holiday runs through the end of the month. Hurricane Supply Kit Tax Free Shopping is underway as well, and it’s will be permanent for year ‘round shopping. Check that list carefully for what is and is not covered. Some of those item may be tax free during the Hunting, Fishing and Camping holiday that begins in September.

Legos

Gotta love those Legos! Brick Fan Fest will be at the Florida State Fairgrounds on 301 in Tampa Saturday and Sunday. Meet Lego masters and add your own piece to the mega-huge mosaic and play games in the STEM Zone. Little ones under 3 can attend for free and build their own masterpieces with thousands of Duplo bricks.

The beautifully restored Beach Theatre has a treat running on the big screen. For the 40th anniversary of “Summer Rental”, partially filmed in Redington Shores, the film will run through Sunday.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group