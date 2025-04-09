Nice To Meet You Taylor!

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 30: Taylor Dayne performs onstage at the Paradise Artists Party during Day 4 of the IEBA 2014 Conference on September 30, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA)

It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity this Sunday! Meet Taylor Dayne before the show at the BayCare Sound! Here’s how only a few Dove listeners will have that exciting moment. Enter here or on the Dove app at @1055thedove before midnight tonight (Wednesday) for your chance to meet and greet Taylor!

Record Store Day

Love that vinyl? Saturday is Record Store Day with the chance to pick up some special vinyl releases and enjoy meeting other fans at events at participating record stores. More than 370 special vinyl LP releases are coming to store shelves, featuring hits from Taylor Swift, Sting and other prominent artists. You can find a participating store at recordstoreday.com.

The Lion King

Disney’s The Lion King is onstage through the 20th at the Straz Center, and great seats are available. Ann talks with Nick LaMedica who takes on the role of Zazu in a new podcast.

Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival in Clearwater opens on Friday inside that massive tent I’ve watched go up, hiding the Sugar Sand Walk Exhibit. Seventeen professional sand sculptors from all over the world, and the chance to learn how to do what they do with free sand sculpting classes, live music, fireworks, artisans, food vendors and more! Pier 60 Park also has added thrills with a Ferris Wheel.

