The Next Great Food City

Ann Kelly's Kitchen
By Ann Kelly

Let the debate begin, but Food and Wine Magazine has come out with their top ten list of the Next Great Food Cities, and St Petersburg is way up at #3!

They note the fresh seafood, the the Michelin recommended restaurants, and may I throw in the passion to succeed and to stay open!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Urban Brew and BBQ Closes

And that’s the tough part. The news that Urban Brew and BBQ was closing was so disappointing. But they’re not the first and won’t be the last, so let’s home that trend starts going in a more positive direction.

Your thoughts? Share them with me at ann.kelly@cmg.com

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

