The Next Great Food City

Let the debate begin, but Food and Wine Magazine has come out with their top ten list of the Next Great Food Cities, and St Petersburg is way up at #3!

They note the fresh seafood, the the Michelin recommended restaurants, and may I throw in the passion to succeed and to stay open!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Urban Brew and BBQ Closes

And that’s the tough part. The news that Urban Brew and BBQ was closing was so disappointing. But they’re not the first and won’t be the last, so let’s home that trend starts going in a more positive direction.

Your thoughts? Share them with me at ann.kelly@cmg.com

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

©2025 Cox Media Group