New 'The Blair Witch Project' film coming fall 2027

Heather Donohue, star of 'The Blair Witch Project,' backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards at Lincoln Center. (Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

We now have the release date for the upcoming The Blair Witch Project film.

Lionsgate has announced that the new horror movie will arrive in theaters on Sept. 24, 2027. The studio shared the release date in a post to Instagram on Tuesday.

The post featured a short video of the release date written in tree branches with eerie music playing in the background. Its caption simply reads, "9.24.27."

Blumhouse's Jason Blum and Atomic Monster's James Wan are set to produce the film. YouTube horror filmmaker Dylan Clark will direct it.

Clark took to Instagram back in May to share what the opportunity to helm a The Blair Witch Project movie means to him.

"The Blair Witch Project is one of the films that got me into filmmaking. To have the opportunity to step into that world with some of the people responsible for its creation is an absolute dream," he wrote. "Can’t wait to see everyone in the woods soon."

Clark recently partnered with Universal Pictures to adapt his horror short film Portrait of God, which is being produced by Sam Raimi and Jordan Peele.

The original Blair Witch Project debuted to theaters in 1999. A sequel, titled Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, arrived in 2000. The franchise was rebooted by Lionsgate in 2016 with the Adam Wingard-directed movie Blair Witch.

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