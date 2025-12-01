New study finds the most fun cities in America

WalletHub recently completed a study to find the most fun cities in America.

They compared more than 180 U.S. cities to find the best selection of fun, cost-effective activities.

Top 5 Most Fun Cities:

Las Vegas, NV Orlando, FL Miami, FL Atlanta, GA New Orleans, LA

“The most fun cities naturally include some of the most popular tourist destinations in the U.S., like Las Vegas, Orlando and Miami, but these cities are far more than tourist traps. They provide a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities for all types of interests, from sports to theaters to arcades, and they have plenty of diverse restaurants to try. The top cities offer affordable options for year-round fun for their residents, which is good for residents’ wallets and their mental health,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

The study found that the “most fun” city, Las Vegas, has the most restaurants and playgrounds per square foot of population.

Other statistics: