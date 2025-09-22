The New Cardiac Kids?

Growing up in Cleveland, after the 1980 season the Browns acquired the nickname of “the Cardiac Kids” for one insane season. Yesterday’s Bucs game sure felt like they earned the moniker! But for the first time in 20 years, the team starts the season 3-0! Next up also at home will be the Eagles on Sunday at 1 pm.

BTW, the Rays have wrapped up all their home games for the year and are off on the road for the rest as they wave farewell to Steinbrenner Field.

Join Preserve the ‘Burg tonight at the recently renovated historic Beach Theatre to kick off the Fall season! Doors open at 6:30, with a 7 PM The screening of the documentary “A New Wave: The Revival of The Beach Theatre.” After that you’ll be able to hear directly from Beach Theatre owner and Director Hannah Hockmanand Manny Leto (PTB Executive Director).

Tampa’s tastiest science experiment returns next month with even more delicious discoveries. MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry, will host Science of the Cuban Sandwich on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 6–9 p.m. Presented by Mosaic, this adults-only evening is back by popular demand with fresh features that bring the fun and the flavor like never before.

