Neve Campbell is back as Sidney Prescott in 'Scream 7' official trailer

Neve Campbell is back in the Scream 7 official trailer.

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass released the trailer for the upcoming horror film on Thursday.

The new film follows what happens "when a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Campbell) has built a new life," according to its official synopsis. "Her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all."

The trailer starts with a couple checking in to stay at the original Scream house, which is now an Airbnb. After we see the pair get attacked by a Ghostface killer, the trailer cuts to Sidney Prescott receiving a sinister phone call.

"Hello, Sidney. Did you miss me?" The mysterious caller says. "Nice little town you've found. You and your pretty daughter. Reminds me of where we grew up."

The trailer ends with a line of dialogue that fans believe sounds like franchise veteran Matthew Lillard's voice.

"This is gonna be fun," the voice says.

Along with Campbell making her Scream return, this seventh film in the franchise finds Courteney Cox returning as Gale Weathers. The cast also includes Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Asa Germann, Celeste O'Connor, Ethan Embry, Timothy Simons and Mark Consuelos.

Kevin Williamson directs the film from a script he co-wrote with Guy Busick. Williamson also wrote the original 1996 Scream film.

Scream 7 comes to theaters on Feb. 27, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.