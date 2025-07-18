Netflix announces reality shows 'Age of Attraction,' 'Let's Marry Harry' and more

A bunch of new reality shows are headed to Netflix.

The streaming service has released its upcoming slate of new reality programming. Here's a look at some of the new unscripted shows coming soon.

Netflix is set to release a first-of-its kind dating series hosted by Nick Viall and his wife, Natalie Joy. The new dating experiment show, called Age of Attraction, asks the question, "Is love ageless?"

Age is just a number on the show, which centers on singles from the ages of 22 to 59 searching for their soulmate. Viall and Joy have an age-gap relationship themselves. At ages 44 and 26, the married pair have 18 years between them and share a child. They will help guide singles of all ages through the process of navigating an age-gap relationship.

Another dating series centered around reality TV personality Harry Jowsey is also on the way. Netflix has announced the upcoming show Let's Marry Harry. The series centers around Jowsey finding his one perfect match by handing his dating life over to those who know him best. From a curated pool of potential matches, he will attempt to find true love and eventually marriage.

Simon Cowell is the star of his own docuseries in the upcoming series Simon Cowell: The Next Act. In the six-episode show, which premieres in December 2025, Cowell sets out to create the next boy band sensation.

Additionally, Netflix is going to adapt its series Physical: 100 for a U.S. audience. The competition series will be called Physical 100: USA. Similarly to the original Korean show, this version finds athletes, bodybuilders and military professionals facing off against each other in grueling challenges to test their strength and endurance and discover who among them has the most complete physique.

