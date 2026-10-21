Netflix announces new Gosselin family documentary

Jon & Kate Plus 8 might've ended years ago, but the Gosselin family's story is far from over.

A new Netflix documentary on the Gosselin family is in the works, featuring interviews with the family patriarch, Jon Gosselin, and two of the Gosselin children, Collin Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin. The project promises to untangle what happened to the family of 10 after they stopped filming their reality TV series. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the documentary.

There’s no word on whether the family’s matriarch, Kate Gosselin, or her and Jon’s other children, Mady Gosselin, Cara Gosselin, Alexis Gosselin, Aaden Gosselin, Leah Gosselin and Joel Gosselin, will be interviewed for the project.

According to the streamer, the documentary “pieces together the story from the perspectives of the children who grew up on camera, the adults who built a brand around them and the audience that couldn’t look away.”

Jon & Kate Plus 8, renamed Kate Plus 8 following the pair's 2009 divorce, aired from 2007 to 2017, first premiering on Discovery Health and eventually moving to TLC. The show captured the everyday lives of the former couple and their kids, which includes a set of twins and sextuplets.

Netflix's announcement comes shortly after Collin sat down with ABC News' Juju Chang to promote his new memoir, In the Shadow of Eight. In the novel, which hit shelves on Oct. 13, the 22-year-old alleges his mother became abusive after her and Jon's divorce.

"Simply put, my whole life that I lived was a lie," Collin said during the Oct. 12 interview. "All the things you see on TV, lies."

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