National Laundry Day And More In Info To Go

Berwyn, UNITED STATES: WORLD'S LARGEST LAUNDROMAT RUNS ON SOLAR POWER: A long row of laundry dryers are shown 01 June, 2006 at the self-proclaimed "World Largest Laundromat" 01 June 2006 in Berwyn, Illinois. The laundry operates 145 washing machines and 125 dryers and is open 24 hours a day. Located on the roof of the laundromat, 24 solar collectors displace an average of 1.4 million British Thermal Units of natural gas per day for washing clothes, saving USD 2,000 per month. Representing about 60 percent of the energy required for heating water at the facility, conventional gas-fired water heaters provide the remainder. Over the course of a year, the solar system heats 300,000 gallons of water to 120 degrees and, according to Solar Service, is expected to operate for 30 years. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Not everyone has the convenience of their own washer and dryer at home, so for National Laundry Day, there’s help. These wonderful businesses are offering help today, so check ahead to see if this works for you.

-LaundroLab St. Pete (Free Laundry Event): Located at 4910 Central Ave, St. Pete, they are offering FREE laundry on April 15, 2026, from 1 PM – 4 PM. The event features free laundry, giveaways, treats, and a hotdog cart in partnership with the Laundry Project.

LaundroLab Tampa: Celebrating on April 15 with free detergent, reusable laundry bags, and books for kids while supplies last.

Concert alert! Air Supply will be at Busch Gardens Sunday and guess who got to talk with Russell Hitchcock himself! Kristy Knight has the podcast online now and she’ll host on Sunday.

Ann-Ventures Kristy Knight talks with Air Supply's Russell Hitchcock

Here’s an update on the plans for the former Home Shopping Network campus in north St. Pete. A newly submitted application to the Southwest Florida Water Management District shows plans for a garden-style apartment community with a unit count in the high 300s, with at least 40% of the units set aside as affordable housing.

Ann Ventures

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