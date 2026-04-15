National Laundry Day And More In Info To Go

Not everyone has the convenience of their own washer and dryer at home, so for National Laundry Day, there’s help. These wonderful businesses are offering help today, so check ahead to see if this works for you.
-LaundroLab St. Pete (Free Laundry Event): Located at 4910 Central Ave, St. Pete, they are offering FREE laundry on April 15, 2026, from 1 PM – 4 PM. The event features free laundry, giveaways, treats, and a hotdog cart in partnership with the Laundry Project.
LaundroLab Tampa: Celebrating on April 15 with free detergent, reusable laundry bags, and books for kids while supplies last.
Concert alert! Air Supply will be at Busch Gardens Sunday and guess who got to talk with Russell Hitchcock himself! Kristy Knight has the podcast online now and she’ll host on Sunday.
Here’s an update on the plans for the former Home Shopping Network campus in north St. Pete. A newly submitted application to the Southwest Florida Water Management District shows plans for a garden-style apartment community with a unit count in the high 300s, with at least 40% of the units set aside as affordable housing.
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