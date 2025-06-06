National Donut Day Deals

It’s a tough day to stay on the diet. National Donut Day has rolled around and the deals are everywhere. My first choice would be the delightful and delicious array of local donut shops. Tampa Bay Magazine has a great list from last year’s “Best Of” that includes Hole In One (a personal fav), Halelife Bakery for gluten-free options that are among the best I’ve tasted and The Salty Donut.

You can also find a lot of deals at the chains like Krispy Kreme where no purchase is necessary for a free glazed while they last, and you can also get a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $2 when you buy any other dozen at the regular price.

Duck Donuts will give you a free cinnamon sugar donut for free, no purchase here as well.

Not sure what they’re up to at VooDoo Donuts over at Universal, but they have to be among the most sinful and must-haves I’ve ever enjoyed!

National Donut Day FILE PHOTO: Look for deals on National Donut Day, June 6, 2025. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images/Getty Images)

But if you know the absolute best place in Tampa Bay I need to go after I wrap things up here, tell me at ann.kelly@cmg.com.

“New mysteries. New day. Fresh doughnuts.”―David Lynch

