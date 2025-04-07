The Brass Tap previously had franchise locations in Charlotte's South End as well as Rock Hill's Riverwalk.

The Tampa Bay area is nationally recognized for a great craft beer scene, so today is the day to celebrate with National Beer Day! Visit Tampa Bay has a nice list, but Creative Loafing has the ultimate list. Is your place to go on it?

Beer pour

It’s also the perfect time to let us know who your favorite brewmaster is and why. Is it their creativity, their personality, or just a good friend who deserves a shout out?!

Use that open mic feature on the free Dove App at @1055thedove and tag us on Facebook or Instagram also at @1055thedove.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen









©2025 Cox Media Group