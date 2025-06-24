'My Life with the Walter Boys' returns for season 2 in 2025

My Life with the Walter Boys is getting ready to return.

The second season of the show has finished filming, Netflix announced on Tuesday. It will premiere on the streaming service later in 2025.

Netflix also released first-look photos from season 2 to tide fans over before they get to see if Jackie decides to come back home to live with Cole, Alex and the rest of the Walter family.

Nikki Rodriguez, who plays Jackie in the series, told Netflix the final weeks of filming season 2 felt strange because she didn't feel like it was about to end.

“I really like it here,” Rodriguez said of the Walter ranch where the show is filmed. “I get to work with my best friends every day, looking at trees. It’s the best.”

My Life with the Walter Boys creator Melanie Halsall says season 2 will be "bigger and better" than the first.

“We’ve got massive set pieces in each episode, and the stories are more intricate. We found our feet with our characters, [and] the actors really understand their characters now. When I was coming back, I was excited to start shooting again because I knew we had great stories to tell,” Halsall said.

Season 2 finds Jackie "determined to make amends with Alex and set boundaries with Cole while finding her place within the Walter family," according to its official logline. "But fitting back in isn’t that easy. Alex – who changed a lot over the summer – isn’t too thrilled about Jackie’s attempts to reconnect, as he’s focused on training for a risky rodeo event (and enjoying all of the new attention he’s getting).”

My Life with the Walter Boys has already been renewed for season 3. The third season of the show is set to debut in 2026.

