More Scalloping, More Sandbagging

I love scallops, the fresher the better. So today is your day with scallop season beginning today and runs through August 18th for all state waters south of the Hernando-Pasco county line, and to the north of the Anclote Key Lighthouse in northern Pinellas County, as well as all waters of the Anclote River.

Scallops a la Ann

The city of St. Petersburg is hosting the next Second Saturday sandbag distribution event Saturday at the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building on 9th Ave. N from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Regular sandbag distribution location hours are Monday - Friday and the second Saturday of the month from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Each household can receive a maximum of 10 sandbags and residents must provide proof of St. Pete residency to pick them up. More information on how to properly use sandbags and upcoming sandbag distribution events is available on the city’s website

Tornado rips apart mobile homes in Florida

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the availability of low interest federal disaster loans for Florida small businesses, private nonprofits (PNP), and residents affected by severe storms and tornado occurring June 25. The declaration covers the primary county of Pinellas and adjacent counties of Hillsborough and Pasco which are eligible for both physical damage loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) from the SBA.

Ann-Ventures Big news and a new building on the way for Mote Marine

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium is now closed but the good news is they are in the process of opening the Mote Science Education Aquarium (SEA) at Nathan Benderson Park. That will happen sometime next year.

Ann Ventures

