'Monster: The Ed Gein Story': Charlie Hunnam transforms into the serial killer in official trailer

Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein and Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story.' (Netflix)

The official trailer for Monster: The Ed Gein Story has arrived.

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming season in Ryan Murphy's anthology series on Monday.

This time around, the focus is on Ed Gein, the serial killer and grave robber who hunted rural Wisconsin in the 1950s. Charlie Hunnam takes on the role of the titular killer in the series, which sets out to explore whether monsters are born or created, and also why audiences are drawn to stories about them.

"Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein's perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades," the show's official synopsis reads. "From Psycho to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein's macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant."

After watching a montage of Hunnam's Gein doing some horrific things, the trailer breaks the fourth wall. “You’re the one who can’t look away,” the actor says directly into the camera.

The trailer also reveals that Addison Rae will appear in the series as Evelyn, a babysitter who becomes one of Gein's victims.

Tom Hollander, Laurie Metcalf, Suzanna Son, Vicky Krieps, Olivia Williams, Lesley Manville and Charlie Hall also make up the show's cast.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story will be available to stream Oct. 3 on Netflix.

